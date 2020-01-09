Is it against the law for cyclists to ride on main road without lights?

From: Carol Stanley

Westfield Road, Eastbourne

I would like to know whether it is against the law for cyclists to ride on main roads without lights?

I attend a local church on Sunday evenings. I frequently come across cyclists in dark clothes who have no lights and are virtually invisible. I asked a young man about it tonight and was told to “Shut up you miserable woman!” I do not think there is much we can do about this, but it does worry me in case I knock one over one day. I understand that I would be held accountable not the cyclist.

What do others think?