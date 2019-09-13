Increasing alarm at Eastbourne’s antisocial cyclists

From: E Trethewey

Salvadore Close, South Harbour

I am increasingly alarmed and frightened by anti-social cycling behaviour on the narrowest part of the seafront to the east of the pier, as well as on the walkways of Sovereign Harbour.

As a person with severe brittle bones at risk of injury and a wheelchair user, the daily occurrence of cyclists approaching me at high speed from behind without warning is now making me feel very unsafe.

This has only recently been the case as cycling was previously prohibited both on the narrow sections of the seafront and on the Sovereign Harbour walkways. Action must surely be taken by Eastbourne Borough Council to curb high speed cycling on safety grounds. Some of these cyclists in my experience can be aggressive and rude when asked to slow down.

Safety concerns in relation to anti social cycling behaviour also adversely affects young children, older people and those with sensory impairments. I trust that the council in conjunction with local police officers can now start to tackle this public safety issue.