Impressed with the love and care I was shown at Eastbourne DGH

From: Roy Hicks

Kingston Road

I have recently been into the Jubilee Ward at the DGH for a cataract operation and felt I must write to say how very impressed I was with the love and care shown to me.

When I arrived at the ward I was shown my chair and I and my wife were immediately asked if we would like a coffee or tea.

The whole progress through talks, the procedures with the nurses, the surgeon etc, were done with great care and dignity. After my operation we were again offered drinks and biscuits. The surgeon, theatre nurse and all staff were five star and I was home at 11.30 am.