I was heartened to read Eastbourne councillor’s column on mental health

From: Carol Stanley

Westfield Road

I was very heartened to read Tony Freebody’s account of his struggles with mental health issues in the Herald.

I too have, in the past, had mental health problems. I recovered and have had no more trouble thankfully. I think it is so important to be honest and open when these times come.

It helps others to open up when you take the courage to share your difficulties. We are all frail at times, the stiff upper lip is hopefully a thing of the past. To put a mask on and pretend all is well makes the problem worse and prolongs it. I belong to a vibrant church and there I find love and support. My faith brought healing to me through others praying and being there for me. We all need to be regarded as valuable so do not think your mental health struggles are to be ashamed of.

Open up and get help, do not try and sort it out on your own. There are good people around to carry you through.