I’m shaking my head in disbelief at Eastbourne strip club decision

From: Jane Schulze

King Edwards Parade

Being a busy week I hadn’t really taken in the huge implications of the article ‘Strip club given the go-ahead’, followed up with letters on October 11 putting my exact thoughts on paper.

I, too, scratch my head in disbelief that our Eastbourne Borough Council’s Licensing Committee should approve such a club in our lovely and highly respected town.

Re-read the article (Friday October 4) and you will read a very disturbing summary by barrister Mr James Rankin.

Thankfully we have at least one councillor in Candy Vaughn who is obviously unhappy about the idea but where does our MP Stephen Lloyd stand on this matter?

Who is this club targeting? I suggest it could only be, yet again, the vulnerable (in many ways) in our town and those who seek pleasurable pursuits that can only become addictive and harm the mind (and their purse).

To say nothing about the harm for the females who will be taken in as a money-making pursuit with dire consequences.

No, Eastbourne is not the place for Gino Forte to set up his undesirable business.

Our councillors have been weak and not thought this decision through.

Some years ago they were strong and turned down a similar proposal for a pole dancing club and then the inevitable Secret Desires club was passed.

Please Eastbourne councillors have a serious re-think about this application - it is NOT for Eastbourne.