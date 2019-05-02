I’m really pleased Eastbourne’s Debenhams store is closing down

From: Malcolm Rasala

Harbour Club Sovereign Harbour

ood to see that old 1950s symbol Debenhams in Eastbourne is being closed.

It has become an irrelevant out of date eyesore.

No self-respecting person under 50 would be seen entering its dated doors?

More importantly great to see the Sunday Times calling Eastbourne a good place to move to given the average age in the town is now in their 30s.

Slowly, all too slowly Eastbourne is loosing its morgue image.

The old fuddy duddies of a bygone age are departing the scene?