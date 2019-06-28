I’m adding my support to the petition which highlights the state of Eastbourne’s pavements

Marie Hennelly with Councillors and campaigners who want County Council to improve pavements in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190620-080902008
Marie Hennelly with Councillors and campaigners who want County Council to improve pavements in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190620-080902008

From: Christopher Fox-Walker

Meads Road

I would like to add my support to the Eastbourne pavements petition featured in this week’s Herald click here to read.

I am 78, a multiple sclerosis sufferer and use a scooter.

Marie Hennelly and her wonderful band of supporters are absolutely right and it is terrible that many of the pavements I have travelled on are in a very bad state of disrepair.

The vibration on my scooter from many pavements damaged with tree roots, and years of neglect is bone shaking.

It is so bad I have to travel on the road which can be dangerous and against the law.

Many thanks to the Herald and your reporter Ginny Sanderson for featuring the Pavements Petition and I have contacted the website and added my name to the petition.