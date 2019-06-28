I’m adding my support to the petition which highlights the state of Eastbourne’s pavements

From: Christopher Fox-Walker

Meads Road

I would like to add my support to the Eastbourne pavements petition featured in this week's Herald.

I am 78, a multiple sclerosis sufferer and use a scooter.

Marie Hennelly and her wonderful band of supporters are absolutely right and it is terrible that many of the pavements I have travelled on are in a very bad state of disrepair.

The vibration on my scooter from many pavements damaged with tree roots, and years of neglect is bone shaking.

It is so bad I have to travel on the road which can be dangerous and against the law.

Many thanks to the Herald and your reporter Ginny Sanderson for featuring the Pavements Petition and I have contacted the website and added my name to the petition.