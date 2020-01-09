I can’t believe Eastbourne’s council has no authority to demolish hotel

From: ID McKirgan

Grassington Road, Eastbourne

I cannot believe that considering the state of the remains of what was the Claremont Hotel, the Borough Council does not have the authority to order that the remains be demolished.

That there are daily inspections proves that there are concerns that what still stands is unsafe. Besides this I would imagine that to try to incorporate the remains into any new build would be difficult.

Meanwhile the road is closed to traffic causing havoc in the surrounding roads.