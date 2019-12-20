I, a Remainer, voted Conservative with heavy heart

From: Robert J Woods

Upperton Road, Eastbourne

As a keen Remainer and devoted European, it was with a very heavy heart that I recently voted Conservative.

I did so because it seemed the only honourable vote open to me, given the referendum result which, although short of overwhelming, was quite decisive for Brexit.

The Remainer deplores the decision of the people, but feels bound to respect it; to do otherwise would be anti-democratic and downright condescending.

On this single point and no other, Mr Farage and I are at one.