How to banish those New Year blues

Tinsel and turkey may seem a distant memory now and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations have faded, some people can feel a little blue as they get back into their normal routine.

Yet many households have a super power that can help banish those blues – our beloved pets; who can not only improve our mood, but also our physical health as well.

PDSA Vet Nurse, Katy Orton, said: “Pets bring with them the most generous of gifts – unconditional love and companionship. From greeting you when you get home to enjoying a nice long walk in the fresh air, there are many benefits of pet ownership.”

PDSA research shows that pets can be a positive influence on our lives. According to the PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report, 93% of owners report that owning a pet makes them happy and 88% report that owning a pet improves their life.

The report also found that those surveyed believe their pets have a direct beneficial impact on both their physical and mental wellbeing. According to the research, 84% of dog owners report that owning a pet helps them keep fit while four in five pet owners say their pet makes them mentally healthier.

Pets often add structure to people’s lives, with regular feeding and exercise to add to the day’s task list. As well as the physical benefits of taking dogs for walks, pet owners can also enjoy the social benefits such as the greater opportunity to meet new people and fellow dog owners.

Katy added: “Pet ownership brings many wonderful benefits, so it’s no wonder so owners view their pets as members of the family. It’s a fantastic two-way relationship where both people and their pets can live happier, healthier lives – and the benefits you get out of ownership often mirror the efforts you put into caring for your pets and providing for their needs.”

PDSA is the UK’s leading vet charity.

We’re on a mission to improve pet wellbeing through prevention, education and treatment.

Funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery helps us reach even more pet owners with vital advice and information. www.pdsa.org.uk