Harry and Meghan have no association with our county

From: Malcolm Rasala

Harbour Quay, Eastbourne

Meghan and Harry being termed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is absurd.

They never had any direct association with our county. And will not in the future. Indeed they might not have any association long term even with Britain.

They understand the whole medieval monarchy nonsense is banal and deeply stupid.

Harry has called it a gold fish bowl horror. So time to rid ourselves of this daft silliness.

The obscene greed and bonkers bling has passed its sell by date as Meghan and Harry have clearly realised.