Happy memories of 1980s Eastbourne - and I would love to reconnect with friends and acquaintances

From: Zovinar Mananian

Amman - Jordan

I came to Eastbourne back in 1986 and studied for the Private Secretary’s Certificate, a two-year course at the then called Eastbourne College of Arts and Technology.

I stayed from September 1986 until July 1988.

I was the only foreign student in my class all the way from Jordan.

I have tremendously enjoyed the college, had great respect for my teachers, and very much appreciated the company of my wonderful lady friends and colleagues at the class, as well as the family members I used to stay with during my studies.

It has been a long while since those days, and I would love to reconnect with my friends and acquaintances.

Most have moved on and went into different directions, so did I.

But the memories of those good old days in a wonderful place as Eastbourne keep coming back, where life was much simpler and less distracting.

I have lived in many countries working in different hotels, as part of my hotel management assignments, and now I live in Amman, Jordan.

I can be reached through my email: Zovinar8@hotmail.com, or through my LinkedIn or Facebook profiles under my name Zovinar Mananian.