Great news on dismissal of Hindsland housing application

From: Ian Turner

Prideaux Road, Eastbourne

t’s great news that the development of Mornings Farm and Hindsland has been dismissed !

This battle has been going on for nearly 30 years.

The campaign groups and the parish council and the people have worked so hard to put their case forward, both in the press and online.

Special mention must be made to Councillor John Pritchett from Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council, who spoke so eloquently at the hearings.

But please be aware that both parties , the Vines and the University of Brighton will respond by using an a higher court, or the appeals court, so the fight goes on.

It seems very odd that the University of Brighton is well known for its Physical Education department and has left this public land idle, preventing use of it, and now is so keen to sell it!

Sad to see Maria Caulfield the Lewes MP claiming she had a hand in the decision, by turning up once at a protest, is that jumping on the bandwagon?