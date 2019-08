From: Mori Tehrani

Old Camp Road

I was very pleased to read in the Herald that care home plans in Summerdown Road have been turned downed by Eastbourne councillors.

This is good news for Eastbourne and Old Town.

I’m not sure why they don’t undertake a major refurbishment of the facilities rather than building a new three and-a-half storey building that would be out of character fir this area.