Grateful thanks from Eastbourne Hospital Friends for art exhibition

From: Ann Caffyn

Trustee, Friends of Eastbourne Hospital

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital held their 14th annual art exhibition in October and raised a record £4,900 for the Urology Investigation Suite at the Eastbourne District General Hospital.

There are many people I should like to thank who made this possible. Firstly Mr Gareth Jones, headmaster of St Andrew’s Prep, who gave us the use of the gym to stage the exhibition, and secondly to the Society of Eastbourne Artists, for the loan of their screens to display the paintings.

We were delighted that 73 local artists entered a total of 373 paintings. As well as the local artists a number of St Andrew’s pupils’ works of art made a colourful display on the stage.

Rachel Fielding the actress who played the mother in the Oscar winning film The Silent Child opened the exhibition. Mr Peter Rimington, Consultant Urologist, spoke about the Urology Suite and Mr Nigel Greaves judged the best picture in the show which was won by Tracy Gross.

The public’s favourite picture was won by Michael Clampitt. Dr Harry Walmsley, Friends Chairman, auctioned a painting donated by Mr Julian Sutherland-Beatson which raised £150 and Angela Perrin donated a painting for the raffle which raised £293. Christopher Osborne donated a painting for a Silent Auction which raised £275. The Friends very much value the support of their sponsors: Plan A Head for all their printing work, Roz Nathan for her painting demonstration, and Mr and Mrs Crockford, Eastbourne College, and all the local businesses who advertised in our catalogue.

Elaine Browner ran a very popular bottle tombola. I am very grateful to the huge number of volunteers who gave their time to help in many ways to ensure the smooth running and success of the exhibition.

And finally we were all very grateful to the many visitors and friends who supported the event to raise funds for the Eastbourne District General Hospital.