Fly tipping in Eastbourne is encouraged by removal of large waste bins

From: A Richards

Spencer Road, Eastbourne

To “fly-tip” or not to “fly-tip?”

The council seems to encourage fly-tipping by removing all accessible large waste bins in the town. There used to be a selection of large containers for various items in the Devonshire Park car park. These reduced to two, and now none.

In Hyde Gardens the ones there have vanished. For many of us who do not drive, where are we expected to get rid of bits that cannot be put in our own bins? Awkward and larger items? Thus saving the council having to clear up dumped items.

A very short sighted decision. Surely cheaper to empty the large waste bins than having to clear bits and pieces left in public areas?

They seem to lack all common sense!