Fantastic job Eastbourne, you were really considerate

From: Vicci Heaysman

Victoria Drive

I am writing with a huge thank you to all the car drivers who were so supportive on Sunday September 22.

It was International No Car Day and the cycle campaign group Bespoke and Extinction Rebellion took to the streets. I was there helping to marshal as was my 11-year-old son Charlie.

I was so happy at the reaction of the wonderful drivers who respected our right to cycle in a large group and call for safer cycle routes around town.

It was a joyful carnival atmosphere.

Fantastic job Eastbourne.