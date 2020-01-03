Extra recycling bins for Eastbourne during an election?

From: Ms M Pitts

Silverdale Road Eastbourne

Following the recent general election I have two suggestions.

The first is that during future elections the council should provide each household in Eastbourne with an extra recycling bin to cope with the avalanche of leaflets and letters we receive from the Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties.

This would be the second most environmentally friendly way of dealing with these, the first being not sending them at all.

My second, more serious, suggestion is that as our newly elected MP, Caroline Ansell, will be busy in Westminster, she should immediately resign her seat on the borough council and allow somebody who will have the time to attend borough council meetings to truly represent the people of Sovereign Ward.

This is, surely, the democratic thing to do.