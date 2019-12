From: Mark Macho

Harbour Quay, Sovereign Harbour

The exquisite new soft coloured granite pavements by the Beacon are already being ruined with black diesel from buses.

Why are we shooting ourselves in the collective foot?

Why spend our money lavishly then ruin what is such a pleasure? We need a reroute.

The pavement is now filthy and what about our lungs?

This sort of brain-dead planning must cease.