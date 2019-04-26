Easter egg hunt for children in Eastbourne park was a happy occasion, so thanks to all who organised it

From: Robert Cowan

The Goffs

I would like to congratulate the organisers of last Saturday morning’s Easter egg event for young children in the delightful setting of Motcombe Park.

This happy occasion drew a large attendance of children from age four to 12 who were each rewarded with a coveted chocolate egg after providing correct answers to amusing verbal or pictorial clues dotted around the park.

Accompanied by and sometimes aided by parents and/or grandparents, the children clearly had a wonderful time, enjoying the added bonus of perfect weather on the day.

Many thanks go to those whose efforts made this event such a success.