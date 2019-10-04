Eastbourne voted to leave the EU, and our MP should respect that

From: Liz Charlwood

Beachy Head Road

It is about time that our MP Mr Lloyd realises that he was elected by us, the people of his constituency, Eastbourne, to carry out the wishes of the majority and not his own agenda.

In the referendum the people of Eastbourne voted by a sizeable majority to leave the EU.

This is the policy he should be pursuing in Parliament on our behalf.

If he is unable to put his weight behind supporting our government (led by Mr Boris Johnson) to leave the EU on October 31 he should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.