Eastbourne tree festival was a success

From: Phil Gardner

Beatty Road,

Eastbourn

Firstly can I say a very big thank on behalf of St. Andrew’s Norway for the excellent coverage you gave us our Christmas Tree Festival in last Friday’s Herald.

We had a very successful weekend with more than 700 people attending over the three days.

On Saturday morning visitors were entertained by the Year 2 Choir from St. Andrew’s CE Infants’ School, then on Sunday the church was packed again to watch a signed performance of Scrooge by the Robinson Academy of Drama.

The festival closed with a traditional carol service on Sunday evening where the congregation sang carols surrounded by the lit Christmas trees – a magical experience.

Next year’s festival is already booked for December 4, 5 and 6.

The theme is Toys and Games, and 10 entries have already reserved a place!