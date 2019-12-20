Eastbourne’s town bus services are terrible, too

From: Mrs J Aylett

Crawley Crescent, Eastbourne

Re Mary Coppard’s letter about buses and M Swann. It’s not only buses to and from Polegate, it’s buses in Eastbourne too!

The Loop covers most of the town, also all out of town, retail parks, Morrisons, B&Q, Asda, Tesco, etc, but actually getting one is another matter!

It sounds as if it should be a priority service, covering such a wide area, but no, it now runs only every half hour.

I have waited an hour before now to come home from town, last Monday it was half an hour, which is not unusual.

I have written to Stagecoach but no joy.

The usual excuse is traffic, but while waiting the other day, three number 99 buses came past in ten minutes, two 1A buses, and a number 1X, and a number 5 (or 3).

If these buses can get through why not the Loop?

At one time they came every 15 minutes, then it went to 20 minutes, now half an hour, what next we wonder?

There should be two buses covering slightly different routes and they should be at least every 15 minutes.

When I first came to Eastbourne we had a choice of two buses to town, but of course that was good old Eastbourne Buses.

Since Stagecoach took over the “service” has gone downhill.