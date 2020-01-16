Eastbourne’s panto really lightened my mood!

From: John Church

Wealden Way, Bexhill-on-Sea

As if there isn’t enough to be worried about, angered by, saddened by etc such as Brexit, the election, who is going to succeed as opposition leader, the Iran situation, Harry and Meghan...

So with a party of similarly elderly friends I went to a performance of Jack And The Beanstalk at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on Wednesday January 8.

This will be the way to lighten up I thought. Well it was.

Highly talented, very funny and energetic. Great to see and hear so many very young children having fun.

Until the end when everyone was taking their well earned bow.

Where was the cow? Did it not survive the action?

I left bereft.

Hardly slept that night and have worried ever since.