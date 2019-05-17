Eastbourne’s new South Downs Way signage the brainchild of a townie

From: Don Ovenden,

Deanland Wood Park

In regard to the new signage for the South Downs Way:

I have been in signs for more than 50 years and have always taken a professional interest in signs of all types. Signs are very important, not only their content but legibility, colours and positioning.

They are vital and need to be clear to read, concise and located in exactly the most appropriate position so that the maximum benefit is achieved.

This new sign is horrendous and does nothing to help walkers.

The old finger board is so much better in every way.

Not only is the guidance so much better but it is also aesthetically suitable too. We need signs in the countryside but they should blend in with the surroundings.

These new signs were the brainchild of someone who is a townie, presumably, as there is no thought of the surroundings and the true purpose of the sign which is to guide you accurately and clearly to your destination.

I hope the authority involved has a rethink.