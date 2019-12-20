Eastbourne’s new pavements are a health hazard

From: Rajendra Pisavadia

San Diego Way, Eastbourne

The new road and pavement construction has become a health hazard and safety.

Buses should not be allowed to go through the new paving area. It’s dangerous and unsafe to the public and especially children.

The pollution from the busses will cause major issues to our environment. It will also be difficult to navigate, particularly for those who are visually impaired.

We were under the impression that the whole area was going to be traffic free. So why the buses are allowed to pass through? Also it has ruined the appearance of the newest laid paving.

Also if I can add, regards to the main entrance of the Beacon. There are no doors, and it is open wide into the shopping area.

In winter and heavy rain this is also a hazard. We have many elderly in town who love to visit the new Beacon.

But at least please let’s have some doors to avoid rain in the area as the floor can get slippery. And not to mention winds! Plus the loss of the heat.