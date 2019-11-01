Eastbourne’s Curzon Cinema customers are looking for a saviour

From: Mrs D Hartfield

The Crescent

I have been going to the Curzon cinema since I was a little girl, many years ago. I was told that it will have to close in summer next year.

This cinema is nearly 100 years old, and part of Eastbourne’s heritage. Our last old cinema standing , as all others are now bingo halls, shops etc. Evidently the manager has applied for a lottery grant, but was turned down. There are lots of people, including seniors and myself, who still prefer this cinema, and loyally support it much as possible. We are looking for a saviour. If you are out there, please help.