Eastbourne’s bus stops are set up wrong

From: Peter Cox

Albert Road, Polegate

I have complained to Stagecoach and East Sussex County Council about Eastbourne bus services and bus stop provision a few times recently.

I use buses between Polegate and Eastbourne and on arrival at Eastbourne I get off at various points in Cornfield Road. Fine - but having done my shopping it becomes difficult. There’s lenty of room in Cornfield Road for another stop between C1 and C2 for the 51,54 and 98 to terminate, unload and restart outbound. I see the bus I want to catch back to Polegate, either routes 51,54 or 98 standing in Cornfield Road but the driver will not let me get on saying sometimes Cornfield Road is not a bus stop or they are not insured to take me to Gildredge Road. What nonsense - paper exercise - sort it ! So whilst I hobble with my shopping from Cornfield Road to Gildredge Road the bus scoots round and I miss it . Do the planners of this nonsense have any idea who uses the buses, where and why?