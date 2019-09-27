Eastbourne’s bus saga goes on and on

From: Mrs R Ford

Priory Road

With reference to Mrs J Aylett’s letter (Herald September 20) I couldn’t agree more.

The service of the Loop has been really bad for a long time. I have complained to Stagecoach a few times in the past where I have had to wait 40 and 50 minutes for the Loop more than once (to many to list here).

When I heard that they were changing to a 30-minute service I just couldn’t believe it! My dentist, doctors and DGH are all on my the route. I have good neighbours who offer me a lift if I have a really early appointments. I thought things will only get worse!

My first trip out to town with the new timetable had to be the worst I have had to experience to date. I arrived at the bus stop at 2.40pm missed the bus by a few minutes, I was still standing there at 4pm. The bus came at 4.06pm – full. There were a lot of students on and it was standing room only. I had to get on the bus and was lucky one of the students gave up their seat for me.

I wrote an email to Stagecoach and got a polite acknowledgment of receipt and asked what bus stop was I at and mentioned the school turn out. I was there long before the schools closed. We have no alternative on that route. I watched as 1, 1a, 1x, 5, 5a went by all the time. As yet have not received an answer to my email. I dread to think what it will be like in the winter months. I do have a bus pass.