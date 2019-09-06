Eastbourne’s Airbourne is fantastic, and Chamber is delighted to help raise funds

From: Christina Ewbank

Chief Executive, Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce

I write with regards to the recent letters pages in the Eastbourne Herald criticising our award-winning air show.

As chief executive of the Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce, Airbourne is a prominent fixture in my diary. Just like the International Tennis Tournament, this fantastic, free air show showcases our wonderful town, seafront, hotels, restaurants, shops and businesses.

This year, the Chamber was delighted to raise funds for the air show as part of our own contribution to the show that brings so many visitors to our town.

My own family travelled for miles to visit the show and are one of the hundreds of families that stayed at a local hotel, dined at our wonderful restaurants and even enjoyed a glass or two of Sussex sparkling wine and Long Man beer.

I am under no illusion of how difficult Airbourne is to organise and fund every year, particularly with council finances being constrained. However, the beneficial effect to the town as a whole far exceeds the costs involved. It is only fitting therefore that, on behalf of the Chamber and the thousands that visit every year, I record my thanks to the events team at Eastbourne Borough Council, and indeed the whole team of bucket collectors, marshals, waiters, exhibitors and of course pilots who put on such a wonderful event each year.

Congratulations on an amazing 28th year – let’s make sure the 29th really does fly!