Eastbourne residents can make their views on hospitals known by attending bimonthly meetings

From: Bruce Hardwick

Arundel Road

Marilyn Benzing (who wrote Why not stagger appointments’ to the Herald on July 5 ended her letter with the line ‘Eastbourne residents should make our voices heard’.

I do not know if she is aware but East Sussex Health Trust hold a bi-monthly public board meeting and this finishes with a question and answer session.

It is an ideal time to raise the points which are of concern to the public.

My wife and myself are regular attendees to these meetings and the average attendance of members of the public I would estimate to be a maximum of five.

Considering the number of people living in the area covered by ESHT it never ceases to amaze me that so few people attend.

I know that there are people unable to attend because they are working, the meetings are held during the week, but there are still a lot of people in the area who could make their views known by attending.

The next public meeting is at The Hastings Centre, it is also the AGM and if Marilyn Benzing would like to attend she is more than welcome to a lift if she is not working.