Eastbourne Police seem to have forgotten all about Sovereign Harbour North

From: Steve Houghton

Barrier Reef Sovereign Harbour

There is a part of Eastbourne that Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) and the police have forgotten.

Sovereign Harbour North.

The Sussex PCC Katy Bourne has been given the OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, why?

There are problems concerning noise and unruly behaviour on the walkway at the end of Sovereign Harbour, Katy Bourne and the Police have been told about this and has done nothing.

Katy Bourne didn’t even have the decency to reply.

The police do not even bother to come to Sovereign Harbour unless called, the last time I saw any police presence is more than three years ago (not including the two call-outs).

At the start of the walkway at the top of Barrier Reef Way there is open ground supposedly maintained by EBC this has not been touched since September 2018 despite repeatedly being asked, you have only to walk along the walkway, you cannot miss the part that looks like a bomb-site from years ago.

East Sussex Council are threatening to cut public services.

How do you cut nothing?

The residents of Sovereign Harbour North are already paying for two lots of sea-defences which in my opinion is an illegal charge by the council.