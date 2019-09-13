Eastbourne parking issues: motorists, let’s sort this out!

Donato Tallo

Redoubt Road From:

With a noticeable increase to cars in the Eastbourne area recently, surely there has never been a more important time for the message of considerate on street parking to be reinforced by the council?

In the Devonshire Ward area in particular where the majority of parking is on street there is a real need for motorists parking their cars at the end of roads or near corners to do so as close to the yellow lines as possible.

Far too often cars can be seen two to three metres away from the yellow lines an in an area where every space is precious and traffic wardens are a familiar sight. Of course safety is important, but this waste of space is a luxury that can seldom be afforded. By leaving a gap of several metres there is a knock-on effect all the way down a road and if another car does it the other end of a street on the same side very often the space that could accommodate two or more cars is wasted!

Greater consideration and awareness is needed – come on motorists of Eastbourne, let’s sort this out!