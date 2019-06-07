Eastbourne having its own construction workforce is a wonderful idea

From: Joan Youell

Sturdee Close

Re: the Bedfordwell Road story last week about, to create a training space for construction workers.

What a wonderful idea that Eastbourne should have its own construction workforce, an idea I have had for many years.

Years ago I believe that councils did do their own building work before we had central government.

We could be independent of government and have our own workforce and plan our own town.

What could give a young person more pride than to say to his or her family: “I helped to build that.”