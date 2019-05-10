Eastbourne has so much to offer, despite closure of stores

From: R Edwards

Malcolm Rasala may rejoice in the forthcoming closure of Debenhams (Letters, May 3 click here to read).

However, I doubt his sentiments will be shared by its staff or those of T J Hughes, or for that matter the various other retail casualties in the town in recent years.

Let’s hope the likes of M&S, Boots, WHS, etc, aren’t next to follow suit.

At least the finger of blame can’t be pointed at the ‘old fuddy duddies’.

Rising business rents and new generations of online shoppers have all played their part.

With its beautiful setting and facilities, Eastbourne has much to offer young and old alike. It has long since lost its ‘morgue image’ and continues to evolve with the times.

However, its open air precinct is fast being surrendered to an ever growing mishmash of coffee bars, fast-food outlets and charity shops.

Instead of celebrating the demise of an iconic local store we should be focused on supporting those we have left, before any more suffer a similar fate.