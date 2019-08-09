Eastbourne has a new Diesel Alley

From: Louise Jones

Wish Road

Cornfield Road is now the new Diesel Alley. The area is now so thick with diesel fumes one is eating poison from the stationary ‘buses running engines.

One ‘bus, two ‘buses, no, last week seven all with engines belching out DPM, Diesel Particulate Matter, polluting the atmosphere.

This number is not unusual when vehicles are in a queue going around the Memorial Roundabout. Original plans for this street had trees planted down the centre of the road – laughable now. The lovely established trees were uprooted.

In the new development and road works but I am told there will be no tree replacements, only shrubs in ‘planters’. Nothing to help absorb or dissipate the diesel fumes. Recently we learnt Eastbourne’s air quality was one of the worst in the country, so what is the council and bus company thinking of allowing the already over polluted town to ignore this serious problem.

Give a thought for business people working in that area and people like me who live in close proximity to this disgusting situation.