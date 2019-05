From: Malcolm Rasala

Harbour Club

Well done the BID team suggesting the top end of Terminus Road becomes a pedestrian street.

Albeit only nine years after I suggested it.

We should copy the very best of Mediterranean seaside towns.

Well done too the Towner for the stupendous new frontage. Brilliant.

Let’s hope this frontage stays.

These two schemes inspire and set the heart pumping.

Eastbourne enters the 21st century?