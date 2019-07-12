Eastbourne car parking charges row: hiking charges may be better than alternative

From: Paul Humphreys

Chichester Close

I notice a vigorous campaign against the proposed increase in Eastbourne parking charges.

Let us park the issues of obesity, lack of exercise and pollution.

Instead just look at the number of parking spaces available and unless we build more car parks this cannot be increased.

I have listened to residents, who suggest that we should actually reduce parking charges or have 20 minutes free parking.

This will in fact make it harder to drive into town and then find a parking place.

The county council has predicted how much more congestion there will be in 10 years’ time.

After all the number of residents and their need for parking will only increase.

Already, at times, there is limited parking available and plans to pedestrianise the town centre, will only add to this.

I have been to enough meetings, with town planners, to know their choices are very limited and perhaps increasing car park charges may be a better solution.