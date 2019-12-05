Eastbourne bus service - we all need to complain!

From: Peter Cox

Albert Road, Polegate

I have been in contact with Stagecoach Buses and East Sussex County Council regarding the location of bus stops during and after the town centre redevelopment.

My complaint is that buses routes 6, 51, 54 and 98 after stopping in Cornfield Road go empty to Gildredge Road.

Many of users going towards Willingdon, Polegate and Hailsham see our bus in Cornfield Road but cannot get on.

I have suggested to Stagecoach that after the crew change in Cornfield Road they let us get on but they have refused and say they have no plans to implement my suggestion.

Based on this the many users with mobility problems will have to continue to struggle to Gildredge Road whilst the bus goes empty.

This is a failure by the planners as they do not understand the needs of the users.

There’s little understanding that we used to join our bus home at stop H by C&H.

Stagecoach receives payment for my journey under the Department of Transport Concessionary Fares Policy so why is Stagecoach getting money for my journey but not providing the service I need?

I’m waiting for the election and am ready to contact my MP and challenge the application of current legislation.

We all need to complain as that is the only way to get changes.