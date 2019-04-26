Drivers must turn off engines at Hampden Park level crossing

From: The Reverend Adam Ransom

Priest in Charge of St Mary and St Peter, Hampden Park

Walking back home from the railway station on a Tuesday morning I couldn’t help but notice the large number of cars, queued back to the bottom of Brassey Avenue, with their engines running.

As an asthmatic I understand the difficulties that poor air quality has on sufferers of chronic lung disease. Air pollution is also a big factor in childhood onset asthma as well as affecting COPD in adults. Miniscule particulates from engine exhausts are also understood to increase the risks of stroke and heart disease.

Given that a lot of people live, work and walk along both sides of the line gates I feel that much more needs to be done to encourage drivers to switch their engines off at the crossing, especially given that cars can be waiting up to ten minutes at times with their engines idling.

I wonder if our prospective counsellors in Hampden Park might like to comment on this issue before the elections?