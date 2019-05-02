Do you wear a hearing aid? Check loop system status with Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre before booking

From: Esther Wagstaffe

Wish Hill

Last week I visited the newly re-opened Congress Theatre and was disappointed that I missed so much of the first half of the performance as I could not hear what was being said.

At the interval I spoke to a member of staff, said I wore hearing aids and had switched over to the Loop System and turned them up to the highest level but was not able to hear a lot of what was being said.

I was told the actors were miked up but would ask for the sound to be upped in the second half which did help.

A friend who went a couple of nights after me spoke to a member of staff and said her hearing aids were not picking up the Infrared Hearing and Induction loop System and was told this was not at present fitted.

This had not been mentioned to me.

I rang the theatre enquiring about the system not being in place.

The person I spoke to was not aware of this but checked with a colleague who confirmed the system was not in place.

I enquired when it would be fitted and her colleague said that they did not know. The website still shows that the Loop System is in place encouraging people with hearing aids to book.

I would suggest all theatre goers with hearing aids check with the Congress Box Office before booking to avoid disappointment.