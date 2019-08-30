Do people really need to eat in a cinema?

From: Barbara Granger

Kind Edward’s Parade

I cannot be the only person who visits the new Cineworld in the Beacon Centre and who objects to the long queues – not just for tickets but combining sale of food and drinks.

Is it not possible to sit for two hours and enjoy a film without having to indulge in heavy consumption of both?

That is why I prefer to visit the Curzon Cinema where one can only buy a drink from a machine and perhaps a bar of chocolate.

It may not be as comfortable as Cineworld but one can be assured that the people who patronise it go to see and enjoy the film and one’s enjoyment is not spoiled by the constant chomping of jaws working their way through gigantic bags of popcorn and slurping of fizzy drinks.

Long may the Curzon continue.

The Towner Gallery cinema is another venue which is popular with serious filmgoers who visit in order to enjoy the films in peace and without having to walk over a carpet of popcorn and discarded food cartons in order to reach their seats.

It is not surprising that obesity figures are rising and although the government is constantly issuing warnings against junk food Cineworld continues to encourage the sale of it.