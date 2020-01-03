Ditch Airbourne to achieve Eastbourne’s carbon neutral goal

From: Roger and Liz Charlwood,

Beachy Head Road,

Eastbourne

Last summer Eastbourne Borough Council announced “Carbon Neutral Town of Eastbourne by 2030”.

The most obvious first step would have been that this last year 2019, to be the last year for Airbourne.

It is an extremely environmentally unfriendly four days.

To name a few examples: extreme pollution from the aeroplanes, helicopters in the air for most of the day, excessive noise, a great amount of extra traffic jamming up the roads, all causing a huge amount of air pollution.

Obviously the council does not see it this way as they announced there will be a further Airbourne four days in Eastbourne in August 2020.

From this we can only assume the Eastbourne Liberal Democrat Council in spite of their grand announcements are not really taking the issue that seriously.

Too much money and publicity involved for the town to stop the event, so this comes first?

I bet our car if we drove into the town several times every day for the whole year, would only emit an infinitesimal amount of carbon, compared to just one of the jet aircraft flying once low over the town.

The council have missed a golden opportunity to set an example for the Eastbourne residents.

Unfortunately we have to say we are not surprised.

What are they going to do to make our town carbon neutral by the above date?