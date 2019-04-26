Disgusted to read Langney Shopping Centre planning application had not given consideration to disabled

From: R Beech

Tolkien Road

Re: Langney shopping centre toilets.

Having read Ian Westgate’s letter regarding the disabled toilet being not fit for purpose, I was disgusted to realise that a planning application for a major development had not given any consideration to the disabled.

A glorious opportunity to provide decent toilet facilities has been missed.

The able bodied toilet provision is not much better in that you have to go down and up two flights of stairs, a nightmare for people with breathing difficulties or chronic arthritis.

The new extension provides nothing to update these poor facilities and surely the blame must lie with our councillors on the planning committee and ultimately the full council.

The good news is that on this occasion we can show our disapproval by not voting for them in the forthcoming council elections.