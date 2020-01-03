Disappointment with first piece from new Eastbourne MP

From: Mori Tehrani

Old Camp Road, Eastbourne

was extremely disappointed with the first piece from Ms Ansell since her election to be our new MP.

I’m afraid this piece and all future ones from her will be formulaic and dictated by their guru Cummings who won them the election.

There was no mention of local issues such as homelessness, mental health, potholes and more importantly the well-being of European citizens who are contributing to the success of Eastbourne at many levels.

I’m afraid Ms Ansell believes that she totally owes her election to the strategy of Mr Cummings rather than her own views and beliefs and will be led by central Tory strategy rather than local imperatives.

Sad day for local democracy.