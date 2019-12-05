Curzon cinema picture spreads a nostalgic trip back through the past

From: Keith Kennard

Moatcroft Road

The photos relating to the Curzon Cinema in the Friday 22 edition was a nostalgic trip back in time for myself and no doubt many others.

One picture that caught my attention was the one on the left of the Tommy Cooper snap.

The gentleman on the right of the three. Is that the American actor who came to England, starred in many English films and was known as Bonar Colleano? I believe he died tragically in a car accident when only in his mid 30s. Could he have been at the Curzon to promote a film showing at the time that he was in?