From: Cherry Lavell

Wick Street Farm, Arlington, Polegate

This is a plea to all country walkers to have proper care for the countryside code.

Above all, do not leave gates open so that livestock can stray on to crops or (worse still) to the open road where they could cause a dreadful accident.

Also keep dogs on a lead especially where there are cattle, perhaps with young.

Just have a thought for the right thing!