Could Eastbourne’s councillors please take on board the fact the air is not quite so good?

From: Ellen Dudley

Trinity Trees

I wonder if anyone else suffered with breathing problems because the air quality was not good?

Would all our EBC councillors like to take this on board, it’s very important to the constituents of Eastbourne.

These are some facts that I have sourced:

On the weekend of May 18/19, the 13 sensors of Clean Air Eastbourne were showing pm2.5 levels at four to five times higher than the World Health Advisory limit.

Asthma UK estimates just over 10 per cent of the population are affected.

This means c10,600 people in Eastbourne.