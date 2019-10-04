Constantly amazed at Eastbourne’s helpful attitude

From: Mike Thompson

Binstead Close

I have Parkinson’s and walk with the aid of a three wheeled trolley, but I often have problems starting to walk, so appear to be stationary.

I am constantly amazed at the helpful attitude of all sorts of people to my plight.

I get lots of offers of assistance from all kinds of people from a little girl on a bike not more than seven or eight years old, to the more elderly.

My special thanks to the staff and members of the Railway Club, Hampden Park and to the staff of Paperlane.

People truly are most helpful.