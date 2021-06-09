DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Young traders; market, and a pop up park

SUS-150415-115741001

Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, this event provides an opportunity for students to quiz local politicians and business leaders.

This year was the 20th anniversary of the event and as always the questions were challenging and demonstrated the interest that the questioners have in local issues.

Sticking to the theme of youth, next weekend (June 19) I am one of the judges of Eastbourne’s first ever Young Traders’ Market alongside our MP and East Sussex College Group.

The event has been organised by Luke Johnson of Your Eastbourne BID, who has organised 15 young traders to compete to be crowned Eastbourne’s Young Trader of the Year.

The winner will go to a regional final and maybe even compete nationally. As it is the opening of the tennis, the BID have arranged for live music, entertainment, and tennis demonstrations along with a selection of high quality products which you cannot buy anywhere else.

All of this will be taking place between Bankers Corner and The Halifax in Terminus Road so please pay it a visit.

Market trading is invaluable as it helps businesses become established and provides real vibrancy to a town and Young Traders Markets have a proven record of success in other parts of the country.

I also understand it’s not too late to enter – you can contact [email protected] for full details.

At the seafront end of Terminus Road (Victoria Place) traders have worked with the BID and Eastbourne Borough Council to organise a pop-up park to be installed for three weeks from June 19.

This part of the road will be closed to traffic and is a great example of what we can do when working together.

Given the pandemic we know how important alfresco dining has become, and I hope that, plans for this area will be a key component of our levelling up fund to government.

I am confident that pedestrianisation for this area will be a game changer, and I am delighted that the traders have come forward with this plan.

We have never had a pop-up park before, but I understand there will be deck chairs, picnic tables and planters as well as other items to match the tennis theme.